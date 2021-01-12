Left Menu
Andy Samberg reunites with 'Palm Springs' writer Andy Siara for sci-fi project at Apple

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-01-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 14:07 IST
Actor Andy Samberg and his ''Palm Springs'' writer Andy Siara are set to collaborate on an untitled sci-fi comedy-drama.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project is set up at Apple Studios and the deal was locked over the weekend in a competitive bid.

In addition to starring in the film, Samberg will produce, and Siara will pen the script and will also be an executive producer.

Noah Hawley, the man behind critically acclaimed series ''Fargo'' and ''Legion'', and Hollywood star Ben Stiller are attached as producers.

Details for the project's logline are being kept under wraps but it is known that it is an original idea by Raphael Bob-Waksberg, the creator and author of ''BoJack Horseman''.

Hawley will produce through his 26 Keys banner with Dan Seligmann. Stiller and Nicky Weinstock will produce via Red Hour with the company's Jackie Cohn executive producing. Bob-Waksberg will also serve as a producer.

The team is yet to find a director. Critically-acclaimed ''Palm Springs'', which revolves around a man (Samberg) stuck in a time loop when attending a dreaded wedding, is generating buzz this awards season.

