Bengali feature film on Rohingya issue screened at KIFF

A Bengali feature film onRohingya issue was screened at the 26th Kolkata InternationalFilm Festival (KIFF).

The film 'Priyo Chinar Pata, Iti Segun' (Fire of TeakFlame of Chinar) on a Rohingya refugee has been directed bydebutant director Kumar Chowdhury.

The film was made after Chowdhury did research fromvarious publications and other sources about the situation inMyanmar, its repercussions in the neighbourhood region. Thefilm is in competition at the Asian Select section of thefestival.

Chowdhury told reporters on Monday he had first beenstruck by the image of a Syrian child of Kurdish background innewspapers which reflected the travails of the refugees andhomeless and then came across a book by a Bangladeshi writeron Rohingyas in 2012.

The film, which has fictional elements, has beeninspired by the real life story of a girl whose story waspublished in a journal and the director met the girl at a homein the state.

While Chowdhury had been a familiar face in smallscreens having acted in mega serials in important side rolesand films like Pendulum, he debuted as a filmmaker with thiswork.

''I think one can state his views on issues he isconcerned about in a convincing manner if he deals with thesubject in his own film,'' he said.

The film stars Aarman Shaw and Iqbal Sultan amongothers.

The 26th KIFF opened on January 8 and will conclude onJanuary 15.

