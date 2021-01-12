Two Indian expatriates win 250 gms of gold each in Dubai lucky draw

Left Menu
Two Indian expatriates in the UAE have won 250 grams of gold at the ongoing Dubai Shopping Festival here, according to a media report on Tuesday.The Indian winners were identified as Christina A S and Irfan Khan, the Gulf News reported.Speaking to the daily, Christina said, It was such a relief to win this amazing prize at the end of an unpredictable year.

Two Indian expatriates in the UAE have won 250 grams of gold at the ongoing Dubai Shopping Festival here, according to a media report on Tuesday.

The Indian winners were identified as Christina A S and Irfan Khan, the Gulf News reported.

Speaking to the daily, Christina said, “It was such a relief to win this amazing prize at the end of an unpredictable year. I entered the raffle with my family and am so happy I was the one to win!” Khan said this was the first time that he won a prize at a lucky draw event.

“This was the first time in my life I won something. Dubai is a very generous city that has always been hosting raffles and competitions, and after being here for three years I was in shock when I won. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude,” the Gulf News quoted Khan as saying.

At the Dubai Shopping Festival, each day four lucky winners are selected for a prize of 250 grams of gold. To qualify for the event, one has to purchase jewellery from one of the 180 Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group outlets across Dubai.

Buyers spending 500 dirham on gold will receive one raffle chit, while customers making purchases of the same amount on diamonds, pearls or watches will get two raffle chits, the Gulf News reported.

