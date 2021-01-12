Left Menu
Development News Edition

David Attenborough receives Covid-19 vaccine

PTI | London | Updated: 12-01-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 20:21 IST
David Attenborough receives Covid-19 vaccine

Renowned naturalist and broadcaster David Attenborough has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, his representative confirmed on Tuesday.

The news about the 94-year-old natural historian comes days after it was revealed Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip had been vaccinated.

According to BBC, it is not known which vaccine Attenborough has been given or exactly when he had it.

''The Perfect Planet'' host joins famous names like actors Joan Collins (87), Brian Blessed (84), Ian McKellen (81) and singer Tom Jones (80) to receive the first of two doses of the vaccine.

There are currently three vaccines approved for administration in the UK - Oxford-AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

Attenborough, who has been isolating at his London home, last month said he would definitely want to be vaccinated when time comes.

''At 94, I think I'm entitled! I'm sufficient of a scientist still, I hope, to realise this is the thing to do,'' he told the Telegraph newspaper.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ireland to apologise for "brutally misogynistic culture" at church run homes

An Irish inquiry into alarming death rates among babies at church-run homes makes clear that unmarried mothers faced a stifling, oppressive and brutally misogynistic culture for decades, the countrys childrens minister said on Tuesday.The g...

Swedish COVID-19 cases cross 500,000 mark as hospitals near limit

Sweden has registered 17,395 new coronavirus cases since Friday, taking the total above 500,000 cases since the start of the pandemic, as hospitals struggled to cope with a rampant second wave of the virus, Health Agency statistics showed o...

Justin Trudeau shuffles top Cabinet players ahead of possible election

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau named a new foreign minister on Tuesday and shuffled other top players in his Cabinet ahead of an election that insiders in his Liberal Party say is likely this year. Trudeaus hand was forced when Inno...

Mumbai reports 473 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

On the second day in a row,Mumbai on Tuesday reported less than 500 coronavirus positivecases, while seven people died, the city civic body said.With the addition of 473 fresh cases, Mumbaiscumulative COVID-19 count reached 2,99,796 while t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021