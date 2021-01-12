David Attenborough receives Covid-19 vaccine

Renowned naturalist and broadcaster David Attenborough has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, his representative confirmed on Tuesday.

The news about the 94-year-old natural historian comes days after it was revealed Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip had been vaccinated.

According to BBC, it is not known which vaccine Attenborough has been given or exactly when he had it.

''The Perfect Planet'' host joins famous names like actors Joan Collins (87), Brian Blessed (84), Ian McKellen (81) and singer Tom Jones (80) to receive the first of two doses of the vaccine.

There are currently three vaccines approved for administration in the UK - Oxford-AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

Attenborough, who has been isolating at his London home, last month said he would definitely want to be vaccinated when time comes.

''At 94, I think I'm entitled! I'm sufficient of a scientist still, I hope, to realise this is the thing to do,'' he told the Telegraph newspaper.

