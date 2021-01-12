Deepika Padukone reveals her 'comfort food'

Left Menu
Talking about her all-time favourite comfort food, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone on Tuesday posted a quirky video for fans.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 21:47 IST
Deepika Padukone (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Talking about her all-time favourite comfort food, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone on Tuesday posted a quirky video for fans. Taking the video clip on Instagram, the 'queen of hearts' disclosed about her love for homemade South Indian food 'Rasam-Rice'. In the witty video, Padukone can be seen getting ready in her vanity van as she says "I think my go-to comfort food is just like home-made South Indian food - Rasam and Rice" with a worth-seeing expression.

Alongside the video clip that accumulated more than three lakh views within an hour of being posted, she noted: "What's your comfort food?". Celebrity followers including Ananya Panday and Parineeti Chopra also disclosed about their favourite food in the comments section of the post.

Panday wrote, "Ur house South Indian food is my comfort food also yum to another level" with a heart-eyed emoticon. To which Padukone replied, "Chal Aaja! (Come on!)@ananyapanday," with a red heart emoticon. Indian actor Parineeti Chopra also commented "PIZZZAAAAAAAAA," in the comments section of the post.

Of the late, Deepika Padukone recently announced her upcoming action flick with Hrithik Roshan titled as 'Fighter'. Apart from this, she will be seen in Shakun Batra's directorial unnamed film co-starring Ananya Panday and Sidhant Chaturvedi and in the upcoming sports flick '83' with her husband and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

