Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Grosjean finally free of bandages after Bahrain fireball

The 34-year-old, who has now left Formula One, suffered burns to both hands when his Haas car split in two and erupted in flames after piercing a metal crash barrier. He has been recovering at home in Switzerland since leaving hospital three days after the accident, missing the last two races of 2020.

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 23:37 IST
Motor racing-Grosjean finally free of bandages after Bahrain fireball

French driver Romain Grosjean showed his hands finally free of bandages on Tuesday, six weeks after he clambered from the wreckage of his car in an horrific fireball accident at the Bahrain Grand Prix. The 34-year-old, who has now left Formula One, suffered burns to both hands when his Haas car split in two and erupted in flames after piercing a metal crash barrier.

He has been recovering at home in Switzerland since leaving hospital three days after the accident, missing the last two races of 2020. "Dressing fully off and Petrus happy," he said on Twitter above a picture of him cradling the family pet cat and another close up of his hands, the left looking purple and raw.

The father of three had the dressings on his right hand removed last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Accountability needed for Capitol Hill attackers and law enforcement -U.S. official

People are going to have to be held accountable both in the law enforcement community and in the security community for the attack on Capitol Hill, the U.S. counterintelligence chief said on Monday.The Director of the National Counterintell...

Ireland to require negative COVID-19 test from all travellers

Any travellers arriving in Ireland from Jan. 16 must provide a negative or not detected COVID-19 test from the previous 72 hours to be permitted entry, the government said on Tuesday.Ireland had previously required a negative test for peopl...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The Trump administration said it is releasing millions of vaccine doses it had been holding back for second shots, while the Chinese city of Langfang went into lockdown as worries rose about a second wave in a country that has mostly contai...

India, Arab League vow to deepen cooperation in counter terrorism

India and Arab League states on Tuesday vowed to boost trade and investment, and also stressed the need for deepening cooperation in combating terrorism as well as in ensuring freedom of navigation and maritime security.The third Senior Off...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021