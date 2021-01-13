Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telegraph co-owner David Barclay dies at 86 after short illness

In October 2019, the Barclay family put the Daily and Sunday Telegraph newspapers up for sale as it was assessing its multi-billion-pound business investments in the United Kingdom. Born in 1934, London, the twins left school at the age of 14.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 07:43 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 07:43 IST
Telegraph co-owner David Barclay dies at 86 after short illness

British billionaire and Daily Telegraph co-owner David Barclay has died unexpectedly after a short illness aged 86, the newspaper said late on Tuesday. David and Frederick Barclay, who are twins, bought the proprietorship of the Telegraph Media Group in 2004 after venturing into media ownership in 1992.

The twins began their business empire with hotels and grew to include shipping and retailing. The brothers ventured into media ownership in 1992 when they bought The European, which was followed by the purchase of The Scotsman in 1995 and Sunday Business in 1997, according to the newspaper.

"After these ventures in the publishing arena, the brothers had nurtured since the 1980s an ambition to own the Telegraph group," The Telegraph said. In October 2019, the Barclay family put the Daily and Sunday Telegraph newspapers up for sale as it was assessing its multi-billion-pound business investments in the United Kingdom.

Born in 1934, London, the twins left school at the age of 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

US blacklists Xiaomi, CNOOC, Skyrizon, raising heat on China

The US government has blacklisted Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp. and Chinas third-largest national oil company for alleged military links, heaping pressure on Beijing in President Donald Trumps last week in office. The Department of ...

Rehearsal for Biden's inauguration postponed due to security concerns -Politico

A rehearsal for U.S President-elect Joe Bidens inauguration scheduled for Sunday has been postponed because of security concerns, Politico reported httpspoliti.co3qpRwCK late on Thursday, citing two people with knowledge of the decision.The...

NZ central bank governor apologises after cyberattack resulted in serious data breach

The head of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand RBNZ apologised on Friday after a recent cyberattack led to a serious data breach at the central bank, and brought in an independent investigator to review the incident.The breach was first announ...

Twitter says White House Twitter accounts will be transferred to Biden admin

Twitter Inc on Thursday said it will transfer institutional White House Twitter accounts to Biden administration when the U.S. President-elect swears in on January 20.Twitter said httpsbit.ly3icNB9E it will facilitate transfer of institutio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021