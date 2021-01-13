Left Menu
'I Know What You Did Last Summer' rounds cast for series reboot

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-01-2021 09:28 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 09:28 IST
Actors Madison Iseman, Ashley Moore, Brianne Tju and Ezekiel Goodman are among nine names to join Amazon Studios' ''I Know What You Did Last Summer'' reboot.

The Sony Pictures project is billed as a young adult horror series and is written by Sara Goodman of ''Preacher'' fame, reported Deadline.

Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, Brooke Bloom and Bill Heck are also round the cast.

The new series reimagines the 1997 film that starred Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, and Freddie Prinze Jr. Jim Gillespie directed the original teen slasher movie.

Goodman is adapting the 1973 novel by Lois Duncan, the ''I Know What You Did Last Summer'' series has the same premise as the film adaptation -- In a town full of secrets, a group of teenagers are stalked by a mysterious killer a year after a fatal accident on their graduation night.

While character descriptions are not being released, it is believed Iseman will headline the show, similar to Love Hewitt in the movie franchise.

Goodman will also executive produce along with Shay Hatten, Original Film's Neal Moritz and Pavun Shetty, Erik Feig and Atomic Monster's James Wan, Rob Hackett and Michael Clear.

Craig Macneill will serve as director and executive producer for the first episode.

Production on the series will begin this month in Hawaii.

