Two days after Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli welcomed their baby girl, the duo has made a strong appeal to paparazzi in Mumbai to refrain from clicking their daughter's picture as they want to protect her privacy.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-01-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 13:04 IST
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli appeal to paparazzi not to click their daughter's picture
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Two days after Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli welcomed their baby girl, the duo has made a strong appeal to paparazzi in Mumbai to refrain from clicking their daughter's picture as they want to protect her privacy. The 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' star and Kohli have sent out a note to the paparazzi fraternity in Mumbai. Anushka and Virat said, "Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support."

The couple added, "While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same." India skipper Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby girl on Monday. Kohli shared the news via Twitter and said both baby and mother are healthy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

