Bollywood stars extend greetings on Lohri

As the country celebrates the festival of Lohri and Makar Sankranti, Bollywood stars on Wednesday took to their social media handles and extended greetings on the festival.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-01-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 16:12 IST
Picture shared by Amitabh Bachchan (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

As the country celebrates the festival of Lohri and Makar Sankranti, Bollywood stars on Wednesday took to their social media handles and extended greetings on the festival. Wishing for prosperity and peace, megastar Amitabh Bachchan sent Lohri wishes on Twitter.

Raveena Tandon extended greetings over the festival of Lohri and Makar Sankranti by sharing her pictures clad in traditional wear. She noted in an Instagram picture, "Wishing you a very Happy Lohri and Makar Sakranti as well. May this harvest season bring you prosperity." "And help you to fly high like a kite. Let us celebrate together. Happy Lohri."

Veteran actor Raj Babbar took to Twitter and sent best wishes over the festival. He wrote in Hindi, "Best wishes to the countrymen of Lohri, a festival to celebrate the new crop. This festival is a symbol of peace and prosperity in life." Talking on the new agricultural laws, he added, "New agricultural laws are a blow to prosperity and an obstacle to peace. Today I dedicate this Lohri to the peasant brothers whose resolve has now become a struggle of 'Indianness versus professionalism'."

Veteran actor Hema Malini took to Instagram and penned a message to extend greetings on Lohri. "Festival time again! This time we get rid of all the bad covid baggage of 2020 and look forward to a normal, lively, active 2021 - totally covid free! Happy festivities!"

By sharing a picture featuring himself as he stands amid the lush yellow flowers, in a mustard field, Randeep Hooda penned a note on Instagram and sent best wishes. He wrote, "Greetings and best wishes for #Lohri, #Pongal, #Bihu, #MakarSankranti and #Uttarayan. On this auspicious occasion, I hope we begin the new year with both our providers and our govt working together and unitedly benefiting this great nation."

On Lohri, bonfire and folk songs are a major part of the celebrations and a puja parikrama around the bonfire is performed, followed by the distribution of prasad. Welcoming longer days and the sun's journey to the northern hemisphere, Lohri is observed the night before Makar Sankranti or Maghi.

