People News Roundup: UK's David Attenborough receives COVID-19 vaccine; Telegraph co-owner David Barclay dies at 86 after short illness and more

UK's David Attenborough receives COVID-19 vaccine British naturalist David Attenborough, 94, has received a vaccination against COVID-19, his spokesman said on Tuesday, the latest well-known British figure to have received a shot as a mass inoculation programme is rolled out.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 18:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

British naturalist David Attenborough, 94, has received a vaccination against COVID-19, his spokesman said on Tuesday, the latest well-known British figure to have received a shot as a mass inoculation programme is rolled out. Attenborough, the world's most influential wildlife broadcaster, joins Britain's other most famous nonagenarians, Queen Elizabeth and her husband Philip, in having the vaccine. The royal pair were vaccinated on Saturday.

Telegraph co-owner David Barclay dies at 86 after short illness

British billionaire and Daily Telegraph co-owner David Barclay has died unexpectedly after a short illness aged 86, the newspaper said late on Tuesday. David and Frederick Barclay, who are twins, bought the proprietorship of the Telegraph Media Group in 2004 after venturing into media ownership in 1992. Schwarzenegger likens U.S. Capitol siege to Nazi violence

Hollywood actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger has compared the storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump to Nazi violence against Jews in a deeply personal video posted on Twitter. Schwarzenegger, a Republican Party member and long-time critic of Trump, likened the siege at the Capitol Building last week to "Kristallnacht" , or the Night of Broken Glass, when Jewish-owned businesses and institutions were destroyed by the Nazis in 1938 and dozens were killed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

