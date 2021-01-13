Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amitabh Bachchan wraps up 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' shoot

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday announced that he has finished shooting for the 12th season of the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati KBC.The 78-year-old actor began filming the show keeping in line with the government mandated safety guidelines and protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic on August 23, 2020.On his blog, Bachchan wrote he was tired after a long last day of KBC shoot and hoped to be back on the shows sets soon.I am tired and retire, my apologies.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-01-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 19:17 IST
Amitabh Bachchan wraps up 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' shoot

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday announced that he has finished shooting for the 12th season of the popular game show ''Kaun Banega Crorepati'' (KBC).

The 78-year-old actor began filming the show keeping in line with the government mandated safety guidelines and protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic on August 23, 2020.

On his blog, Bachchan wrote he was tired after a ''long last day of 'KBC' shoot'' and hoped to be back on the show's sets soon.

''I am tired and retire, my apologies. It's been a very long last day of 'KBC' shoot. I shall make up tomorrow. But remember this, work is work and must be accomplished with the entire sincerity at one's disposal.

''The affection and love created gives a farewell to the last day of the shoot. They all assemble together. The wish is to never stop but to keep going on. I do hope this can happen again soon,'' he said.

On the final day of the shoot, the ''Gulabo Sitabo'' actor said, the crew gathered to remember the time they spent together and the ''efforts made by each''.

Bachchan shot the Sony TV show with minimal crew, all wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits. To adapt to the social distancing norms, the ''KBC'' sets and the show's format underwent a complete transformation, with the series doing away with live audience for the first time.

''The crew and the team were so caring and hard working... Love and care and affection and gifts of appreciation exchanged hands and there is extreme gratefulness for the gesture from the entire team. It's moving and tears up but... Tomorrow is another day,'' the screen icon added. The 12th season of ''KBC'' aired on September 28, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Major blaze in Kolkata's Bagbazar, 24 fire tenders at spot

A major fire broke out at a slumin Kolkatas Bagbazar area on Wednesday evening, officialssaid.At least 24 fire tenders were pressed into service asthe blaze engulfed several houses in the slum on KshirodeVidyavinode Avenue beside the Bagbaz...

Volkswagen sold 9.3 million cars in pandemic year, down 15 per cent

German automaker Volkswagen said its global sales fell 15.2 per cent during 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but showed significant recovery toward the end of the year. The company more than tripled its sales of battery-only vehicles.Globa...

Why Teen Titans Season 6 has chances of renewal, what we know so far

Teen Titans enthusiasts continue to believe Season 6 will get a formation. The avid viewers of Teen Titans once created a petition to force the creator for renewing the series for Season 6. The petition gathers huge attention and momentum o...

Trump appointees pressure Census for report on undocumented

US Census Bureau statisticians are under significant pressure from Trump political appointees to figure out who in the US is in the country illegally, and theyre worried that any such report they produce in the waning days of the Trump admi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021