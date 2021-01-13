Left Menu
COVID museum on cards in Kolkata to commemorate pandemic fight

Thats the reason wehave planned this museum, he said.The museum will also tell stories of the people wholost their lives in the fight against the virus, he said.Even ambulances used to ferry patients will also befeatured in the museum, Dr Pandey said.The museum will also have a memorial for the doctorswho have succumbed to the disease.We will document how this pandemic unfolded -- howvaccines were invented and the fight of the entire mankindagainst the pandemic.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-01-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 19:33 IST
To commemorate the frontlineworkers who died in the battle against the coronavirus anddocument how lives have changed amid the pandemic, doctors areplanning to set up a museum in Kolkata.

The museum will showcase items like PPE kits, masks,gloves and sanitisers, besides several other materials thatbecame essential in the fight against the virus, West BengalDoctors' Forum (WBDF) office-bearer Dr Rajiv Pandey said onWednesday.

A proposal has been sent to the state government and afinal nod is awaited, Dr Pandey said.

''This pandemic has come after more than 100 years,even our grandparents have never seen something that we arewitnessing,'' he told PTI.

''We have already lost around 90 doctors in our stateto the pandemic. Like so many other things, this time andthese people will be forgotten. Future generations should notbe allowed to forget the sacrifices made. That's the reason wehave planned this museum,'' he said.

The museum will also tell stories of the people wholost their lives in the fight against the virus, he said.

Even ambulances used to ferry patients will also befeatured in the museum, Dr Pandey said.

The museum will also have a memorial for the doctorswho have succumbed to the disease.

''We will document how this pandemic unfolded -- howvaccines were invented and the fight of the entire mankindagainst the pandemic. Also, how different countries tried tofight it out will be depicted,'' said Dr Arjun Dasgupta, whomooted the idea of the museum.

Pandey said a written request has been sent to thestate government to provide a piece of land at a subsidisedrate at a suitable location.

''We want the government to provide a piece of land,the rest we will arrange,'' he said.

