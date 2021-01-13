Screen Actors Guild awards date shifted to April after Grammys conflict

Hollywood's Screen Actors Guild Awards honoring film and TV performances has been rescheduled to April 4, organizers said on Wednesday, a move that avoids competition with music's Grammy Awards. Last week, Grammy Awards organizers said they were postponing their January ceremony until March 14 because of a coronavirus surge in Los Angeles.

The SAG-AFTRA union, which represents actors, journalists and performers, said at the time it was "extremely disappointed" that the new date for the Grammys conflicted with the SAG Awards. Organizers had chosen March 14 for the SAG Awards last July. The SAG Awards will be televised on the TNT and TBS networks on April 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)