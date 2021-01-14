Left Menu
PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-01-2021 09:52 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 09:52 IST
Rebel Wilson to host dog grooming competition 'Pooch Perfect'

Actor Rebel Wilson is set to host ''Pooch Perfect'', a dog grooming competition series set up at the ABC television network.

Based on the format of the same name that aired last year in Australia, also hosted by Wilson, the eight-episode show draws its title from the actor's popular musical comedy film franchise ''Pitch Perfect''.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lisa Vanderpump, celebrity dog groomer Jorge Bendersky and veterinarian Dr Callie Harris will serve as the trio of judges on the series from producers Beyond Media Rights Limited.

Each episode will showcase 10 dog groomers in the country and their assistants competing in challenges, including ''Immunity Puppertunity'' and the ''Ultimutt.'' ''In these challenges, the teams face off in epic grooming trans-fur-mations and showcase their incredible creations on the illustrious 'dogwalk','' reads the logline of the show.

The top three teams at the end of the season will compete for a cash prize.

The series was originally created in the UK and produced by Beyond.

