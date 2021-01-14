Left Menu
Development News Edition

Warner Bros pushes back 'Many Saints of Newark' to Sept 2021

Chase and Konner have produced the movie in collaboration with Nicole Lambert.The Sopranos, headlined by James Gandolfini, was HBOs one of the most critically acclaimed shows of all time. It ran for six seasons from 1999 to 2007 and won 21 Emmys.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-01-2021 12:09 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 12:09 IST
Warner Bros pushes back 'Many Saints of Newark' to Sept 2021

Warner Bros has announced that ''The Many Saints of Newark'', the prequel film to hit HBO series ''The Sopranos'', has been delayed by six months.

The film, which was set to release in March this year both theatrically and on HBO Max, will now open on September 24, reported Deadline.

''The Many Saints of Newark'' has been directed by Alan Taylor from a script by show creator David Chase and Lawrence Konner. Set against the backdrop of the Newark riots of the 1960s when African-Americans and Italians clashed, the film will feature an ensemble cast of Alessandro Nivola, Vera Farmiga, Jon Bernthal, Billy Magnussen, Corey Stoll, and Ray Liotta.

Michael Gandolfini, the son of late ''The Sopranos'' star James Gandolfini, is playing the younger version of his father's famous character Tony Soprano in the film. Chase and Konner have produced the movie in collaboration with Nicole Lambert.

''The Sopranos'', headlined by James Gandolfini, was HBO's one of the most critically acclaimed shows of all time. It ran for six seasons from 1999 to 2007 and won 21 Emmys.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NTSB to hold Feb. 9 hearing to determine probable cause of Kobe Bryant fatal crashThe National Transportation Safety Board NTSB said on Wednesday it would hold a hearing on Feb. 9 to det...

Refined soya oil futures fall on low demand

Refined soya oil prices on Thursday fell by Rs 10.6 to Rs 1,145.5 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators reduced holdings amid subdued demand in spot market.On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for deliver...

PM Modi to launch COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the rollout of Indias COVID-19 vaccination programme on January 16, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.He is likely to interact via video link with some healthcare workers from across the cou...

Tash Farrant returns to England squad, Anya Shrubsole ruled out of New Zealand tour

England player Tash Farrant has returned to the womens team while Anya Shrubsole will miss the upcoming tour of New Zealand due to knee injury as the 16-player English squad was announced on Thursday. New Zealand womens cricket team White F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021