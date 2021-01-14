Uttarayan: Amit Shah offers prayers at temple in Ahmedabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday celebrated the Uttarayan festival in Ahmedabad ina low-key manner in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Shah, who is on a visit to his home town on the occasion of the festival, offered prayers at the JagannathTemple here with his family members to mark the day.

He performed 'aarti' and also worshipped a cow and an elephant at the temple as per the tradition.

Tight security arrangements were made at the temple ahead of his visit.

''On the auspicious occasion of Uttarayan, offered prayers at the famous Shri Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad today. May Lord Jagannath extend his blessings to all. Jai Jagannath!'' Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Unlike the past when Shah used to visit the residence of one of the local BJP leaders to fly kites along with his supporters, the Union minister celebrated the festival this time only with his family members.

The Gujarat government has banned flying kites in open grounds or public areas.

The government has also prohibited loudspeakers andsound amplifier systems, and allowed only family members andresidents of housing societies on terraces to avoid largegatherings.

People across the state kept the celebrations simplein view of the restrictions.

In many places, people flew kits on the terraces oftheir houses in small groups and did not play loud music.

Long queues were seen at some places outside shopsselling traditional delicacies like 'Undhiyu', but peoplefollowed the social distancing norms.

The state police kept a strict vigil to ensure peoplefollow the government's guidelines.

To prevent large gatherings, the police used dronecameras and binoculars to keep an eye on the terraces ofhigh-rises and open grounds.

Patrolling was also intensified in some sensitiveareas of Ahmedabad,a police official said.

