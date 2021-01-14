Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uttarayan: Amit Shah offers prayers at temple in Ahmedabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday celebrated the Uttarayan festival in Ahmedabad ina low-key manner in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Shah, who is on a visit to his home town on the occasion of the festival, offered prayers at the JagannathTemple here with his family members to mark the day. He performed aarti and also worshipped a cow and an elephant at the temple as per the tradition. Tight security arrangements were made at the temple ahead of his visit. On the auspicious occasion of Uttarayan, offered prayers at the famous Shri Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad today.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-01-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 15:36 IST
Uttarayan: Amit Shah offers prayers at temple in Ahmedabad
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday celebrated the Uttarayan festival in Ahmedabad ina low-key manner in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Shah, who is on a visit to his home town on the occasion of the festival, offered prayers at the JagannathTemple here with his family members to mark the day.

He performed 'aarti' and also worshipped a cow and an elephant at the temple as per the tradition.

Tight security arrangements were made at the temple ahead of his visit.

''On the auspicious occasion of Uttarayan, offered prayers at the famous Shri Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad today. May Lord Jagannath extend his blessings to all. Jai Jagannath!'' Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Unlike the past when Shah used to visit the residence of one of the local BJP leaders to fly kites along with his supporters, the Union minister celebrated the festival this time only with his family members.

The Gujarat government has banned flying kites in open grounds or public areas.

The government has also prohibited loudspeakers andsound amplifier systems, and allowed only family members andresidents of housing societies on terraces to avoid largegatherings.

People across the state kept the celebrations simplein view of the restrictions.

In many places, people flew kits on the terraces oftheir houses in small groups and did not play loud music.

Long queues were seen at some places outside shopsselling traditional delicacies like 'Undhiyu', but peoplefollowed the social distancing norms.

The state police kept a strict vigil to ensure peoplefollow the government's guidelines.

To prevent large gatherings, the police used dronecameras and binoculars to keep an eye on the terraces ofhigh-rises and open grounds.

Patrolling was also intensified in some sensitiveareas of Ahmedabad,a police official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

WhatsApp growth slumps as rivals Signal, Telegram rise

Encrypted messaging apps Signal and Telegram are seeing huge upticks in downloads from Appleand Googles app stores. Facebook-owned WhatsApp, by contrast, is seeing its growth decline following a fiasco that forced the company to clarify a p...

Drugs probe: NCB searches home of Maha minister's son-in-law

The Narcotics Control Bureau onThursday conducted searches at the city-based residence ofMaharashtra NCP minister Nawab Maliks son-in-law Sameer Khan,who has been arrested in a drugs case, an NCB official said.Besides, a Mumbai court remand...

French watchdog condemns police for unlawful use of drones to patrol lockdown

French data privacy watchdog CNIL condemned the Interior Ministry for the unlawful use of drones to oversee demonstrations and make sure people were respecting the COVID-19 lockdown.In a decision made public on Thursday, the authority stres...

Information Regulator and Facebook SA discuss WhatsApp privacy policy

South Africas Information Regulator has announced that it met Facebook South Africa on Wednesday to discuss its revised WhatsApp privacy policy.WhatsApps revised private policy sparked a global outcry after the popular Facebook-owned messag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021