Bollywood greets fans on Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu

As the nation celebrates the festivals of Makar Sankranti, Pongal, and Magh Bihu, Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Dia Mirza, among many others extended greetings to the countrymen.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-01-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 16:06 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As the nation celebrates the festivals of Makar Sankranti, Pongal, and Magh Bihu, Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Dia Mirza, among many others extended greetings to the countrymen. Sending best wishes to the fans, family, and friends who have greeted Big B over the occasion, the senior actor took to Twitter and penned a note to thank people on the occasions.

He noted in Hindi, "I express my gratitude to all those who have sent me personal, happy Makar Sankranti wishes." "I will not be able to answer everyone. The number is high. So thank you and my best wishes to you through this," he added.

Sharing a map of India, in which the festival celebrated today in different states along with their names, Anupam Kher extended greetings on Makar Sankranti on Twitter. He wrote in Hindi, "Wish you all the best for all these festivals! #FestivalsMany IndiaOne !!" Shilpa Shetty shared a throwback video on Instagram in which she is seen binging on Laddoos, along with sister Shamita Shetty. The video concludes with a message, "May the sun's rays radiate peace, prosperity and happiness in your life. Today and always."

Along with the post, Shilpa wrote, "On this auspicious day of Makar Sankranti, I pray for an abundance of good health and peace in all our lives May all our dreams soar as high as the in the sky today.@shamitashetty_official.With Gratitude, SSK." Dia Mirza too extended greetings on the festival through a Twitter post.

Makar Sankranti is a festival in the Hindu calendar, dedicated to the Sun deity Surya, while 'Magh Bihu' is celebrated with community feasts after the annual harvest takes place. Pongal is a four-day harvest festival dedicated to the Sun God. To mark the festival, the Pongal sweet dish is prepared and is first offered to the Gods and Goddesses followed, sometimes, with an offering to cows. It is then shared with the family. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

