Soumitra Chatterjee's works will immortalise him across the globe: Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjeeon Thursday said legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee willcontinue to occupy a glorious position in the heart of WestBengal and will be immortalised through his works all over theglobe.

Apart from movies, Chatterjee who died on November 15last year, left his mark in 'jatras', plays, paintings andliterature, Banerjee said.

''He may not be with us physically any more, but hewill be immortalised through his works across India and in theworld,'' she said at a programme here to celebrate the lateactor's 86th birth anniversary.

Reminiscing about the iconic actor, Banerjee said, shewas introduced to Chatterjee's works during her childhood whenshe watched movies like 'Teen Bhubaner Pare' and 'PrathamKadam Phool' with her mother.

Describing the actor's death as a huge loss, thechief minister said, Chatterjee was the guardian of Bengal'sfilm fraternity after the demise of matinee idol Uttam Kumarin 1980.

Banerjee said, the West Bengal government will worktogether with Chatterjee's family in any endeavour which willperpetuate the legacy of the versatile actor.

''It is my responsibility to come to the aid of peoplefrom the world of art whenever any need arises,'' she said.

