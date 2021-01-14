Kartik Aaryan shares smouldering mirror selfie
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Thursday treated his fans to a smouldering mirror selfie.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-01-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 22:00 IST
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Thursday treated his fans to a smouldering mirror selfie. The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor took to his Instagram and shared a selfie of him while posing in front of the mirror. He captioned the photo as, "Mirror never lies."
In the picture, Kartik can be seen posing for the mirror selfie with a smouldering look. The selfie garnered more than three lakh likes with an hour of being posted. On the work front, Aaryan will be next seen in the upcoming thriller, 'Dhamaka', produced by Ronnie Screwvala and helmed by Ram Madhvani (with Co-Producer Amita Madhvani). (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
