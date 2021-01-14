Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kartik Aaryan shares smouldering mirror selfie

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Thursday treated his fans to a smouldering mirror selfie.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-01-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 22:00 IST
Kartik Aaryan shares smouldering mirror selfie
Kartik Aaryan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Thursday treated his fans to a smouldering mirror selfie. The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor took to his Instagram and shared a selfie of him while posing in front of the mirror. He captioned the photo as, "Mirror never lies."

In the picture, Kartik can be seen posing for the mirror selfie with a smouldering look. The selfie garnered more than three lakh likes with an hour of being posted. On the work front, Aaryan will be next seen in the upcoming thriller, 'Dhamaka', produced by Ronnie Screwvala and helmed by Ram Madhvani (with Co-Producer Amita Madhvani). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Kathleen Heddle, Canadian Olympic rowing champ, dies at 55

Kathleen Heddle, a three-time Olympic rowing champion for Canada, has died. She was 55.She died Monday at home in Vancouver, Rowing Canada said Wednesday in a statement on behalf of her family. Heddle had breast and lymph-node cancer follow...

Colombia's health minister calls for confidence in vaccine as ICU numbers rise

Colombians should have confidence in coronavirus vaccines, Health Minister Fernando Ruiz said on Thursday, as intensive care unit occupation levels in the countrys three biggest cities exceed 90. Colombia hopes to vaccinate some 34 million ...

US STOCKS-Dow, Nasdaq hit record highs as focus turns to Biden's stimulus speech

The Dow and the Nasdaq hit record highs on Thursday in anticipation of President-elect Joe Bidens pandemic aid proposal to jump-start a struggling economy after data highlighted weakening labor market conditions.The Labor Departments weekly...

47 lakh people repatriated under Vande Bharat Mission: MEA

47 lakh people have been repatriated under the Vande Bharat Mission, informed Ministry of External Affairs MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday. Speaking at his weekly press briefing, Srivastava said Phase nine of this mission is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021