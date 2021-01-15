Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trevor Noah buys $27.5 million Bel-Air home as relationship with Minka Kelly thrives

South African comedian and TV host Trevor Noah has recently purchased a lavish contemporary mansion in the Los Angeles area while enjoying a thriving romance with actress Minka Kelly.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-01-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 17:32 IST
Trevor Noah buys $27.5 million Bel-Air home as relationship with Minka Kelly thrives
Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly. Image Credit: ANI

South African comedian and TV host Trevor Noah has recently purchased a lavish contemporary mansion in the Los Angeles area while enjoying a thriving romance with actress Minka Kelly. According to E! News, 'The Daily Show' host purchased an 11,000-square-foot Bel-Air mansion for a whopping price of $27.5 million earlier this month. He had sold a previous Bel-Air home over the summer season.

This contemporary hillside pad is a Japanese inspired architecture resembling a collection of stacked cubes. The three-story abode includes six bedrooms and 11 baths, along with an elevator, a spa and steam room, a movie theatre, and an infinity pool. To top it all Trevor also has a partner to join him for all those movie screenings, as his relationship with girlfriend Minka Kelly continues to thrive. As per the sources of E! News, "They are still together and very much in love."

Trevor has been remotely filming 'The Daily Show' amid the pandemic and is all set to host the 2021 Grammy Awards. Meanwhile, Minka aged 40, stars as Dawn Granger and Dove on HBO Max's superhero series 'Titans' and is also known for roles on TV's 'Parenthood' and 'Charlie's Angels'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Truck carrying LPG cylinders catches fire in Kerala

A truck carrying over300 LPG cylinders caught fire near here on Friday but it wasextinguished within minutes averting a major tragedy, policesaid.The drivers cabin was gutted.There were no casualties as fire and rescue teamsrushed to the sp...

Combating Covid: IMA allays fears around Covishield, Covaxin

Ahead of the vaccination drive, the Indian Medical Association IMA on Friday put the fears around the safety and efficacy of the vaccines at rest. Calling the misinformation around vaccines on social sites unfortunate, the medical body sai...

UK will not sacrifice workers' rights for economic growth - PM's spokesman

Britain will not seek to stimulate economic growth at the expense of workers rights, Prime Minister Boris Johnsons spokesman said on Friday, responding to reports his government was looking at ways to lower labour standards.We will continue...

JPMorgan's profits jump as economy, investment bank recovers

JPMorgan Chase Co, the nations largest bank by assets, said its fourth quarter profits jumped by 42 per cent from a year earlier, as the firms investment banking division had a stellar quarter and its balance sheet improved despite the pan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021