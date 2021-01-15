Italian cinematographer Vittorio Storaro to be honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award at IFFI

Italian cinematographer Vittorio Storaro to be honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award at IFFIPTI | Panaji | Updated: 15-01-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 18:18 IST
Oscar-winning Italian cinematographer Vittorio Storaro will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 51 edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), to be held in Goa from January 16 to January 24.
Storaro is best known for his work in the films like ''The Conformist'' (1970), ''Last Tango in Paris'' (1972), ''1900'' (1976), ''Apocalypse Now'' (1979), ''Reds'' (1981), ''The Last Emperor'' (1987), ''Dick Tracy'' (1990), ''Café Society'' (2016) and ''Wonder Wheel'' (2017).
Storaro has three Academy Awards for Best Cinematography for the films ''Apocalypse Now'' (1979), ''Reds'' (1981), and ''The Last Emperor'' (1987).
