Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vicky Kaushal pays tribute to "bravest men who believe in service before self" on Army Day

In honour of the seventy-third 'National Army Day', Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal paid his respect to the Army by posting a video from his time spent with them at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, located at an altitude of 16,000 feet, on the Indo-China border.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-01-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 19:03 IST
Vicky Kaushal pays tribute to "bravest men who believe in service before self" on Army Day
Actor Vicky Kaushal (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

In honour of the seventy-third 'National Army Day', Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal paid his respect to the Army by posting a video from his time spent with them at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, located at an altitude of 16,000 feet, on the Indo-China border. The 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actor took to his Instagram on Friday and shared a short video to celebrate the seventy-third 'National Army Day'. In the clip, a soldier can be seen teaching Vicky how to load and shoot a rifle. The actor also recalled how a member of his team was rushed to a lower altitude after he experienced trouble breathing.

Remembering the hardship and sacrifices of the heroes in uniform, he wrote, "Remember being at alt. of 16,000ft at the Indo-China border of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh. A member of my team was rushed to a lower altitude since he was finding it difficult to even breathe. He continued, "That's where our Indian Army was holding their grounds with all their might in order to protect us. My salute to our bravest men who believe in "Service before Self". #ArmyDay."

On the work front, Vicky will be portraying the role of first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming biopic 'Sam', which has been written by Bhavani Iyer. He also recently unveiled the first look of 'The Immortal Ashwatthama', where he will reunite with his 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' director Aditya Dhar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as big banks kick off earnings

Wall Streets main indexes opened lower on Friday as incoming President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion stimulus plan sparked fears of an increase in taxes, while investors parsed quarterly reports from major U.S. lenders.The Dow Jones Industrial Av...

China honours 'Bat Woman' of controversial Wuhan lab as WHO team arrives to probe COVID-19 origins

China has honoured a virologist of a controversial Wuhan-based bio-lab, which was at the centre of COVID-19 storm, as a WHO team arrived at the Chinese city to probe the origins of the coronavirus.Shi Zhengli from the Wuhan Institute of Vir...

Over 2 lakh children in 0-5 years category not vaccinated for measles, typhoid in Delhi: govt survey

Over 2 lakh children in the age group of 0-5 years in the national capital are not vaccinated for diseases like measles, mumps and typhoid, according to a Delhi government survey.The findings are part of the survey titled Socio-Economic Pro...

I-T dept detects Rs 450-crore black money after raids in Kolkata

The Income Tax Department has detected undisclosed income of over Rs 450 crore after it raided some Kolkata-based entities engaged in various businesses such as running of hotels and wholesale trading of fruits, the CBDT said on Friday.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021