Left Menu
Development News Edition

IFFI 2021 set to begin in 'hybrid mode' amid pandemic

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 15-01-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 19:57 IST
IFFI 2021 set to begin in 'hybrid mode' amid pandemic

The 51st edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will have its opening ceremony on Saturday, in the presence of Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

IFFI, which takes place from November 20-28 every year, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will now be held from January 16 to January 24.

The ceremony, to be held at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium here, will kickstart the festival's first ''hybrid mode'' edition, where delegates can participate and watch films and events virtually.

Multiple Academy Award-winning cinematographer Vittorio Storaro will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement award at the ceremony.

Storaro, 80, is acclaimed for his work in films such as the 1970 drama ''The Conformist'', filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola's ''Apocalypse Now'' and 'The Last Emperor'', helmed by Bernardo Bertolucci.

The event will also have celebrated film directors from the world cinema, including Argentina's Pablo Cesar, Prasanna Vithanage from Sri Lanka, Abu Bakr Shawky (Austria), Priyadarshan and Rubaiyat Hossain (Bangladesh).

The filmmakers are also the jury members of the festival.

A delegation from Bangladesh, this year’s 'Country of Focus', will also be present in the opening ceremony. The Country of Focus is a special segment that recognises the cinematic excellence and contributions of the country.

Apart from this, the opening of the much awaited NFDC Film Bazar will also be virtually inaugurated on the occasion.

A total of 224 films will be screened under different sections at the 51st edition, 15 of which will will compete for the Golden Peacock award.

The festival will also give homage to actors Irrfan Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishi Kapoor and Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman among 28 other artistes from the world cinema by showcasing their films.

''Saand Ki Aankh'', directed by Tushar Hiranandani and featuring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar, will be the opening movie for the Panorama section at the festival.

The festival is conducted jointly by the Directorate of Film Festivals (under Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) and the state Government of Goa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

'You bring so much magic into our lives': Kim pens adorable note as Chicago turns 3

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian penned an adorably sweet note for daughter Chicago West who rang in her third birthday on Friday local time. The Keeping Up with The Kardashians star hopped on to Instagram to pen a sweet wish for her...

"We have got battery torch symbol," says Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam has beenallotted battery torch symbol by the Election Commission forthe coming assembly elections, party chief Kamal Haasan saidhere on Friday.We have been allotted torchlight symbol for all the234 assembly constituencie...

ANALYSIS-Biden's federal boost to vaccine rollout is critical to speeding inoculations

President-elect Joe Bidens plan to boost the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, including by spending 20 billion to create mass vaccination centers, should help speed up putting shots into the arms of millions of Americans, experts and officials tol...

Central African Republic: Displacement reaches 120,000 amid worsening election violence

In an appeal for an immediate end to all bloodshed - which has included deadly clashes with UN peacekeepers - UNHCR also said that mass displacement has continued outside the country since the 27 December Presidential poll, reversing a tren...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021