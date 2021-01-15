Left Menu
Kate Winslet reveals why her husband changed his name twice

Hollywood star Kate Winslet while appearing on a TV show revealed why her husband changed his name not once, but twice.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-01-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 23:59 IST
Actor Kate Winslet. Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood star Kate Winslet while appearing on a TV show revealed why her husband changed his name not once, but twice. According to E! News, during the Thursday (local time) episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', the 'Titanic' actor explained why her spouse changed his moniker.

She said, "So his birth name is Abel Smith, and as time went by he became Ned--who is quite an original personality, he just decided at one point in his life to just change his name to Rocknroll. Ned Rocknroll. So when I met him, his name was Ned Rocknroll. This is completely true." However, not everyone took kindly to the decision. Winslet noted the name was well-received in America, but in England, "not so much."

The Oscar-winning actor explained, "When he changed his name to Rocknroll, I don't think he had anticipated what might happen if he should have a girlfriend whose name was Kate Winslet and who was quite well-known and therefore the press might kind of not react so well to the fact that she had this boyfriend called then Rocknroll." As per E! News everything changed when the married couple, welcomed their son, Bear Blaze, in 2013. Winslet is also a mother to 20-year-old Mia, who she shares with her first ex-husband Jim Threapleton, and 17-year-old Joe, who she shares with her second ex-husband Sam Mendes. (ANI)

