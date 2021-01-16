Killing Eve Season 4 will go ahead as scheduled in summer 2021, confirm producers

The renewal of Killing Eve for Season 4 was done in January 2020 before the premiere of Season 3 in April last year. The producers have confirmed that it will go ahead as scheduled. Read further to get the latest updates on the imminent season.

The filming for Killing Eve Season 4 was affected in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic shattered the global entertainment industry bringing it to a standstill. The global entertainment sector incurred unfathomable financial losses. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

Fans can be assured that the creators are giving their endeavors on the making of Killing Eve Season 4 amid the pandemic situation. The programme's producers have assured that there is currently no need to delay.

"Killing Eve has not been postponed, but is scheduled to film in Summer 2021 as planned," a statement sent to Metro.co.uk stated.

On the other hand, The Sun has claimed recently that the cast and crew working on Killing Eve Season 4 have been asked to wait 'until there is more certainty about filming safely'.

"It's frustrating for everyone in the industry now and Jodie will be feeling that too. She's more killing time than Killing Eve right now, as both the cast and crew of that and Matilda have been told to stand down until there is more certainty about filming safely," a source told The Sun.

One of Killing Eve Season 4's writer, Isis Davis earlier said to BT.com that "there's still uncertainty around filming the series."

"I don't think anyone really knows. With the new rules, and with Boris Johnson saying we're going to hit a second peak, I don't think anyone in the industry knows what's going on apart from writers because all we can do is write. For the production side of things, everyone's unsure," Isis Davis added.

The relationship between Eve and Villanelle will remain central to the story. It is clear that the pair are as drawn to one another but fans wonder whether or not they will find them happily ever after. Their complicated relationship is the focal point of the Emmy-nominated BBC show Killing Eve. However, the plot or synopsis for Killing Eve Season 4 is yet to be revealed.

Killing Eve Season 4 doesn't have an official release date but it is likely to be aired in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscouse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: Animal Kingdom Season 5 will premiere in summer 2021, series renewed for Season 6