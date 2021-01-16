Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anupam Kher, Vivek Agnihotri wrap up shooting for 'Kashmir Files'

Senior actor Anupam Kher on Saturday announced that he and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri have wrapped up the shoot for their upcoming film 'Kashmir Files.'

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2021 12:54 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 12:54 IST
Anupam Kher, Vivek Agnihotri wrap up shooting for 'Kashmir Files'
Actor Anupam Kher and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Senior actor Anupam Kher on Saturday announced that he and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri have wrapped up the shoot for their upcoming film 'Kashmir Files.' Kher made the announcement by sharing a video of himself with the entire cast and crew of the film and a few pictures of himself with filmmakers Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi on Instagram.

The 'Saaransh' actor went on to pen down a note sharing his "emotional roller coaster ride" of the shooting of the film. "Finally it is a WRAP for #TheKashmirFiles. What an emotional roller coaster ride this movie has been. Gut-wrenching, sad and truthful," the 65-year-old actor wrote.

He also shared how the film narrates the story of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir valley and that the "true story" waited for 30 years to be told. "A true story that waited for 30 years to be told! The world needs to know it. Thank you @vivekagnihotri and #PallaviJoshi for making this film," he wrote.

"Thank you the cast and the crew for your love and dedication. Jai Ho!! #TrueStory #Exodus #KashmiriPandits," he added Kher and Agnihotri had been shooting for the film for the past few weeks in different locations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden names Vidur Sharma as Policy Advisor for Testing in COVID-19 Response Team

Joe Biden has named Indian-American health policy expert Vidur Sharma as testing advisor in his COVID-19 Response Team, as the US President-elect laid out his ambitious goal to intensify vaccinations across the country to tackle the spread ...

COVID-19 vaccine drive launched in Kerala, 13,330 health care workers to be covered on Day 1

The vaccination drive to combat COVID-19 began in Kerala on Saturday at 133 designated centres with prominent government doctors among the first batch of frontline workers to be administered the vaccine.Its a proud moment here in Kannur tha...

UP: Woman officer accuses man of raping, blackmailing her

A woman officer posted in Lalganj tehsil here has lodged a complaint against a man accusing him of raping and blackmailing her, police said on Saturday.Acting on the complaint, the police on Friday arrested the accused belonging to Basantpu...

Germany: 3 candidates as Merkel's party chooses new leader

German Chancellor Angela Merkels party is choosing a new leader on Saturday, eight months before voters decide who will succeed Merkel in a national election.The new leader of the center-right Christian Democratic Union will either run for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021