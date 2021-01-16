Left Menu
Development News Edition

Liv Tyler reveals she tested COVID-19 positive on New Year's Eve

Actor Liv Tyler on Saturday shared that she tested positive for coronavirus on New Years Eve and has since recovered.The Lord of The Rings star opened up about her COVID-19 diagnosis in a lengthy Instagram post.I tested positive for covid 19 on New Years Eve day.

PTI | London | Updated: 16-01-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 14:13 IST
Liv Tyler reveals she tested COVID-19 positive on New Year's Eve
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Actor Liv Tyler on Saturday shared that she tested positive for coronavirus on New Year's Eve and has since recovered.

The ''Lord of The Rings'' star opened up about her COVID-19 diagnosis in a lengthy Instagram post.

''I tested positive for covid 19 on New Year's Eve day. Sh*t I had made it all the way through 2020 keeping myself and my family safe. Doing everything I could to protect my wolf pack and follow the rules to protect others. ''Suddenly on The morn of the last day of 2020... boom it took me down,'' Tyler wrote alongside a photograph of her cuddling her kids -- daughter Lula Rose, four, and son Sailor Gene, five, whom she shares with partner Dave Gardner. The 43-year-old actor also has son Milo William, 16, with ex-husband Roy Langdo.

Tyler went on to detail the ''emotional and psychological'' effect of COVID-19 on her.

''It F's with your body and mind equally. Everyday different. Being isolated in a room alone for 10 days is trippy to say the least. Waking up to news of our capital being under attack. Was it real or the twilight zone. Ohhh no it was real the first days of 2021 have been scary for everyone in the world. The unknown so great,'' she said. The actor, daughter of rock legend Steven Tyler and model Bebe Buell, revealed that none of her family members tested positive for COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Mongolia's COVID-19 cases surpass 1,500

Ulan Bator Mongolia, January 16 ANIXinhua The total number of COVID-19 cases in Mongolia has increased to 1,512, the countrys National Center for Communicable Diseases NCCD said Saturday. A total of 21 more locally transmitted cases were re...

In visit to Central African Republic, French general says situation not same as 2013

A top French general in West Africa has dismissed calls for his country to engage more in Central African Republic CAR after rebels earlier this week attempted to take the capital Bangui, saying that the situation was different to a rebelli...

Coronavirus vaccine: A sense of relief, opportunity to dispel doubts

If getting a shot of the coronavirus vaccine brought relief to frontline workers here, for those holding high positions it was another opportunity to set an example and dispel fears over the jab. As soon as Prime Minister Narendra Modi roll...

400 farmers from Kerala join protest against agri laws

Around 400 farmers from Kerala have joined the ongoing agitation near the Rajasthan-Haryana border against three new farm laws.A group of farmers from Kerala came to Alwars Shahjahanpur on Friday to participate in the sit-in launched by San...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021