Hathaway's wax statue to get name change after actor says she doesn't like being called 'Anne'

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, earlier this week the 38-year-old actor had revealed that before she became a public figure her mother used to call her Anne when she was angry. Earlier this week, Anne Hathaway revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she prefers to be called Annie

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-01-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 16:20 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Days after Hollywood star Anne Hathway said that she prefers being addressed as 'Annie' rather than 'Anne', the Madame Tussauds in New York City has decided to change the name plate beside her wax figure. During an appearance on ''The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'', earlier this week the 38-year-old actor had revealed that before she became a public figure her mother used to call her 'Anne' when she was angry. ''The only person who calls me Anne is my mother and she only does it when she's really mad at me, like really mad. So every time I step out in public and someone calls my name, I think they're going to yell at me,'' Hathway said.

On Saturday, Madam Tussauds New York shared a video of the actor's name plate being removed and said the new one will be unveiled soon. ''Earlier this week, Anne Hathaway revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she prefers to be called Annie! So, our team went to WORK! We've got your back, Annie! New name plate coming soon...! '' the post read. Hathaway can currently be seen opposite Chiwetel Ejiofor in HBO Max romance movie ''Locked Down''.

