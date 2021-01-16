Left Menu
People News Roundup: Siegfried Fischbacher of Siegfried & Roy Dies at 81 and Prince Harry happy despite royal split heartbreak

His death comes eight months after Horn died due to COVID-19 on May 8, 2020. Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, moved to Los Angeles with baby son Archie last year after they gave up their official royal roles following disagreements with other family members and in the face of huge media attention.

Updated: 16-01-2021 18:35 IST
People News Roundup: Siegfried Fischbacher of Siegfried & Roy Dies at 81 and Prince Harry happy despite royal split heartbreak

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Siegfried Fischbacher of Siegfried & Roy Dies at 81

Siegfried Fischbacher, who worked with Roy Horn to create the famous animal training and magic duo of Siegfried & Roy, has died, according to the Associated Press and German outlets. He was 81. Fischbacher died after a battle with pancreatic cancer. His death comes eight months after Horn died due to COVID-19 on May 8, 2020. Horn was 75.

Britain's Prince Harry happy despite royal split heartbreak, says confidant

Britain's Prince Harry is heartbroken over his split with the royal family but he and his wife Meghan are happy in their new lives in the United States, broadcaster and confidant to the couple Tom Bradby said in an interview to be aired on Saturday. Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, moved to Los Angeles with baby son Archie last year after they gave up their official royal roles following disagreements with other family members and in the face of huge media attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

