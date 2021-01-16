Mumbai: 25-year-old talent manager killed in road accident

A 25-year-old woman died afterher scooter slipped near Film City Road in suburban Malad andshe was crushed under a van, police said on Saturday.

Pista Dhakad was a talent manager connected to populartelevision show Bigg Boss season 14 and was returning to herhome in Kandivali's Akurli when the accident took place lateFriday night, an official said.

''Her scooter slipped, she fell on the road and wascrushed to death by a vanity van. The van driver has beenarrested,'' the Dindoshi police station official said.

