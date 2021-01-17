Maha: Case against Mahesh Manjrekar for 'slapping' man

A man has filed a police complaintagainst filmmaker-actor Mahesh Manjrekar for allegedlyslapping and abusing him after his car hit Manjrekar's vehiclehere in Maharashtra, a senior police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Friday night near Yavatvillage on Pune-Solapur highway following which policeregistered a non-cognisable offence against Manjrekar, theofficial from Yavat police station said.

The complainant, Kailas Satpute, alleged that hisvehicle hit Manjrekar's car from behind after the filmmakerapplied sudden brakes, he said.

Manjrekar then stepped out of his car and both of themhad an argument, following which the filmmaker allegedlyslapped and abused Satpute, the official said.

The man later filed a police complaint againstManjrekar.

The police registered a non-cognisable offence underrelevant Indian Penal Code Sections, the official said.

The national award winning filmmaker has directedcritically-acclaimed Hindi films like ''Vaastav'' and ''Astitva'',and a number of Marathi movies.

