Neil Mahoney, Emmy-Nominated editor for 'Key and Peele' dies at 43

Neil Mahoney, known for editing a number of projects including Comedy Central's 'Drunk History' and 'Key & Peele', died at the age of 43.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-01-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 15:58 IST
Neil Mahoney (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Neil Mahoney, known for editing a number of projects including Comedy Central's 'Drunk History' and 'Key & Peele', died at the age of 43. According to Deadline, the editor-producer died suddenly on January 7 in his Echo Park home. Friend and comedian Jonah Ray announced Mahoney's death on January 10 with an Instagram post.

"He was so beautiful. Oh god, I love you, Neil. I love you so so much," wrote Ray. Other members of the comedy scene also mourned Mahoney's loss, turning the hashtag #Neiledit into a collection of fond memories and touching statements. Among those sharing fond memories and paying tribute to Mahoney were 'Bojack Horseman' actor Paul F. Tompkins, Emily Gordon, Sara Benincasa, and Janet Varney.

"I must add to the massive chorus mourning the loss of Neil Mahoney, who edited/put up w/me/ made me laugh through our project last month," wrote Varney. "Like everyone, I'm struggling to accept that he's suddenly gone. He was a brilliant editor and a wonderful human being." As reported by Deadline, Mahoney, who was born on March 7, 1977, in Cape Cod, Massachusetts-- kicked off his career with writing credits for 'The Offensive Show' and 'Highway to Oblivion'. He began producing in 2005 for 'Home James' and 'CD USA' in 2006.

In 2007, for web series 'Derek and Simon: The Show', Mahoney scored his first editing job. His editing career picked up just years later as he began editing episodes for 'Drunk History'. In addition to editing for the Comedy Central show, Mahoney edited 8 episodes for 'Funny Or Die Presents'.

As per Deadline, Mahoney received an Emmy nomination in 2016 for his editing chops on Key and Peele, Keegan-Michael Key, and Jordan Peele's sketch series. He shared the nomination with Richard LaBrie, Nicholas Monsour, and Stephen Waichulis. His additional credits include 'Portlandia', 'Greatest Party Story Ever', 'Another Period' and 'The Very Funny Show'.

He is survived by his mother, Claudia, and his sister, Megan. (ANI)

