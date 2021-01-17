Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian classical musician Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan laid to rest with full state honours

Legendary Indian classical musician and Padma Vibhushan awardee Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan who passed away at his Mumbai residence on Sunday afternoon has been laid to rest with full state honors on Sunday evening.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-01-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 23:20 IST
Indian classical musician Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan laid to rest with full state honours
Last rites of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan being performed (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Legendary Indian classical musician and Padma Vibhushan awardee Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan who passed away at his Mumbai residence on Sunday afternoon has been laid to rest with full state honors on Sunday evening. The celebrated musician breathed his last breath at 12:37 pm today and has been laid to rest with full state honors. Khan was an Indian classical musician in the Hindustani classical music tradition, belonging to the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana.

The mortal remains of the noted musician were buried at Santacruz Kabrastan in the evening where his last rites were performed. Born on March 3, 1931, in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, Khan was the eldest son in a family of four brothers and three sisters.

A receiver of several accolades including the Padma Shri in 1991, followed by Padma Bhushan in 2006 and Padma Vibhushan in 2018. Khan had earlier suffered from a brain stroke on October 15, 2019, and his right side had become paralyzed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Taiwan's APT selects Ericsson to modernize its nationwide network

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pak army resorts to unprovoked firing along LoC in J&K's Poonch

The Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling of mortars along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district on Sunday, a defence spokesperson said.The firing with small arms and shelling of mortars from acros...

Guatemalan forces clash with migrant caravan, Biden team seeks to halt exodus

Guatemalan security forces on Sunday used sticks and tear gas to beat back a large migrant caravan bound for the United States, just days before the advent of a new U.S. administration, which urged travelers to abandon the journey. Between ...

Italy reports 377 coronavirus deaths, 12,545 new cases

Italys health ministry on Sunday reported 377 coronavirus-related deaths within the previous 24 hours, and 12,545 confirmed new infections.On Saturday it had reported 475 deaths and 16,310 new infections. Italy has registered 82,177 deaths ...

Tunisia authorities arrest 240 after protests around country

Tunisian authorities arrested 240 people, mostly teenagers, after violent clashes with police in several cities overnight and further protests in at least three towns on Sunday, the Interior Ministry said. A decade on from a revolution agai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021