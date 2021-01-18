'An end of a chapter in Hindustani classical music': Hariharan condoles demise of Ghulam Mustafa Khan

Condoling the demise of Padma Vibhushan awardee Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan, singer Hariharan on Sunday termed his death as "an end of a chapter in Hindustani classical music". Hariharan also said that Khan was 'Tansen', a prominent figure of Hindustani classical music, for them.

"His passing away is a personal loss to me and it is an end of a chapter in Hindustani classical music. No one can fill the vacuum he has left. He was 'Tansen' for us," Hariharan said while speaking to ANI. The celebrated musician, who breathed his last breath at 12:37 pm on Sunday, has been laid to rest with full state honors. The mortal remains of the noted musician were buried at Santacruz Kabrastan on Sunday evening where his last rites were performed. Khan was an Indian classical musician in the Hindustani classical music tradition, belonging to the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana. Born on March 3, 1931, in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, Khan was the eldest son in a family of four brothers and three sisters.A receiver of several accolades including the Padma Shri in 1991, followed by Padma Bhushan in 2006 and Padma Vibhushan in 2018. Khan had earlier suffered from a brain stroke on October 15, 2019, and his right side had become paralysed. (ANI)

