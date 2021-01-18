Left Menu
Paris Hilton praises 'Promising Young Woman'

As English actor Carey Mulligan's new thriller comedy film 'Promising Young Woman' is winning Oscar buzz, the actor got a new fan - that is media personality - Paris Hilton.

Paris Hilton. Image Credit: ANI

As English actor Carey Mulligan's new thriller comedy film 'Promising Young Woman' is winning Oscar buzz, the actor got a new fan - that is media personality - Paris Hilton. According to Page Six, the film features Hilton's 2006 song, 'Stars Are Blind,' in a scene where Mulligan and co-star Bo Burnham duet in a pharmacy.

On Friday (local time), Hilton gave her thanks to Mulligan and director Emerald Fennell -- who also wrote the film, posting to Instagram: "Just watched Promising Young Woman. Loved it!" She added, "So honoured and proud my song #StarsAreBlind was part of such a powerful and amazing film. Loved watching Carey Mulligan and Bo Burnham sing it, so cute, sweet and romantic..." (ANI)

