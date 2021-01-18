Paris Hilton praises 'Promising Young Woman'

As English actor Carey Mulligan's new thriller comedy film 'Promising Young Woman' is winning Oscar buzz, the actor got a new fan - that is media personality - Paris Hilton. According to Page Six, the film features Hilton's 2006 song, 'Stars Are Blind,' in a scene where Mulligan and co-star Bo Burnham duet in a pharmacy.

On Friday (local time), Hilton gave her thanks to Mulligan and director Emerald Fennell -- who also wrote the film, posting to Instagram: "Just watched Promising Young Woman. Loved it!" She added, "So honoured and proud my song #StarsAreBlind was part of such a powerful and amazing film. Loved watching Carey Mulligan and Bo Burnham sing it, so cute, sweet and romantic..." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)