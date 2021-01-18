Left Menu
Ellen DeGeneres Show: Justin Timberlake reveals name of second baby with Jessica Biel

American singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake on Sunday (local time) opened up about welcoming a second child with wife Jessica Biel.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-01-2021 10:09 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 10:09 IST
A still from the video featuring Justin Timberlake (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

American singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake on Sunday (local time) opened up about welcoming a second child with wife Jessica Biel. According to E!News, comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres shared a preview clip from her interview with the 39-year-old pop star in which he offered the first-ever confirmation of the little one who arrived in 2020.

The couple, who married in 2012 and share 5-year-old son Silas, had not revealed they were expecting. "His name is Phineas, and he's awesome and so cute, and nobody's sleeping," Justin told Ellen. "But we're thrilled. We're thrilled and couldn't be happier. Very grateful."

When Ellen asked how different it is to be parenting two children instead of just one, he quipped, "We don't see each other anymore." He then added, "It's a lot of fun, but I guess the saying goes, you go from a zone defense to a man-to-man really quickly. Sort of like, 'You go get that one, I'll get this one!'"

Timberlake said that Silas is thus far enjoying his new role as a big brother. The 'Cry Me A River' performer continued to say, "Silas is super excited. Right now, he's very much liking it. Phin can't walk yet or chase him down, so I don't know. We'll see what happens."

In July, E! News reported that the pair had welcomed their second baby, citing reports. Justin and Jessica have not yet publicly shared a photo of Phineas. (ANI)

