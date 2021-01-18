Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karan Johar unveils first look of Puri Jagannadh's 'Liger' starring Vijay Deverakonda

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday released the first look and title of director Puri Jagannadhs Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday-starrer pan-India feature Liger. Its time to put your game face on, the filmmaker added.Liger is Dharma Productions first pan-India project post the release of Baahubali franchise.The banner has also presented The Ghazi Attack, which released in Telugu and Hindi, Madhuri Dixit-Nene starrer Marathi movie Bucket List and South superstar Rajinikanth-led 2.0.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-01-2021 11:13 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 11:13 IST
Karan Johar unveils first look of Puri Jagannadh's 'Liger' starring Vijay Deverakonda

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday released the first look and title of director Puri Jagannadh's Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday-starrer pan-India feature ''Liger''. Johar, who is presenting the film via his Dharma Productions along with Apoorva Mehta, took to Twitter to share the first poster of the movie featuring Deverakonda as a boxer. The film will release in five languages -- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. ''Presenting LIGER, starring the ruler of big screens & hearts - Vijay Deverakonda & the fiery Ananya Panday. Directed by the exceptionally skilled Puri Jagannadh, we can't wait to let the world witness this story in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam. #Liger,'' he tweeted. The project marks the first collaboration between Deverakonda and Jagannadh, who is best known for films such as Mahesh Babu-starrer ''Pokkiri'' and Amitabh Bachchan-fronted ''Bbudadh... Hoga Terra Baap''. In an interview with PTI last year, Deverakonda said he would dub his own lines for the Hindi version. On Sunday, Johar had teased the title and first look reveal on Twitter. “Stories are not bound by languages anymore, their richness is quantified by their entertainment quotient, the places they take you and the way they make you feel at the core,'' he wrote.

''In the past years, we have presented stories that brought a never-seen-before cinematic spectacle to screens, appealing across regions to enthral one and all... We are adding another chapter in that journey, obliterating linguistic barriers to bring a new age of cinema. It's time to put your game face on,” the filmmaker added.

''Liger'' is Dharma Productions first pan-India project post the release of ''Baahubali'' franchise.

The banner has also presented ''The Ghazi Attack'', which released in Telugu and Hindi, Madhuri Dixit-Nene starrer Marathi movie ''Bucket List'' and South superstar Rajinikanth-led ''2.0''. PTI SHDSHD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

12 workers trapped week ago in China mine blast are alive

Chinese state media say 12 out of 22 workers trapped for a week by an explosion in a gold mine are alive, as hundreds of rescuers seek to bring them to safety.The Xinhua News Agency said Monday a note passed through a rescue shaft Sunday ni...

UN chief calls for protection of civilians as violence spikes in Sudan’s West Darfur

According to media reports, at least 83 people, including women and children, have been killed and more than 160 wounded in inter-communal clashes this weekend. Several houses are also said to have been destroyed and about 50,000 people d...

'Rooting hard for you': Will departure notes end with Trump?

Presidential traditions are usually known for their solemnity and carry the weight of future historical significance. This one began with cartoon turkeys and a reference to lunch.As he was preparing to leave the White House in January 1989,...

New coronavirus variant hits posh Swiss resort of St Moritz

Health authorities quarantined two hotels and closed ski schools in the posh Swiss resort of St Moritz on Monday to try to curb an outbreak of the highly infections new coronavirus variant. The eastern canton of Grisons ordered everyone to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021