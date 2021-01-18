Action-thriller 'Dhaakad' to release on October 1

Left Menu
High-octane action film Dhaakad is set to hit the theatres on October 1. The film is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, a noted ad filmmaker and produced by Sohail Maklai Productions and Asylum Films. The makers had released the first teaser of the film in 2019.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-01-2021 13:16 IST
High-octane action film ''Dhaakad'' is set to hit the theatres on October 1. The official Twitter page of the movie, featuring Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta, announced the release date and unveiled a new poster on Monday.

''@SohamRockstrEnt's #Dhaakad, India's first female led mega action thriller starring @KanganaTeam, releasing in cinemas on 1st October 2021,'' the tweet read. The film is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, a noted ad filmmaker and produced by Sohail Maklai Productions and Asylum Films. The makers had released the first teaser of the film in 2019.

