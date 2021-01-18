Left Menu
Actor Sharad Kelkar to narrate animated series 'The Legend of Hanuman' for Hotstar Specials

The Legend of Hanuman, a visually stunning animated epic saga by Hotstar Specials, will be narrated by actor Sharad Kelkar.The 13-episode story will focus on Hanumans journey of self discovery the story of a humble vaanara who forgot about his divinity, and how the people around him helped him discover the god within him.

''The Legend of Hanuman'', a visually stunning animated epic saga by Hotstar Specials, will be narrated by actor Sharad Kelkar.

The 13-episode story will focus on Hanuman's journey of self discovery – the story of a humble vaanara who forgot about his divinity, and how the people around him helped him discover the god within him. Produced by Graphic India and created by Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J Kang and Charuvi P Singhal, the mythological animation series has been designed using superior quality visuals mounted on a global scale. The series has been directed by Jeevan J Kang and Navin John, with lead writers Sharad Devarajan, Sarwat Chaddha, Ashwin Pande and Arshad Syed. Kelkar said it was a privilege to narrate the story. “Most of us have grown up either listening to tales of Lord Hanuman or watching it on television. Interestingly, we know little about His formative years. The legend of Hanuman is a visually rich tale of a god who forgot who he was, and believed he was just a vaanara. ''As a sootradhar (narrator), it's my privilege to lend my voice in a way that ties that story together; it's been a truly unique experience. I think this story will inspire people to believe that true measure of a being is not defined by power, but from faith, courage and compassion,'' the actor said in a statement. Devarajan, Co-founder at Graphic India said, “For the first time, the grandeur of the epic world of Hanuman and the mythical beings of Gods, demons, forest creatures, spirits and anthropomorphic clans, will be visualized through high quality animation, creating an animated event that we hope will transcend ages and speak to all generations who have held this hero in our hearts.” All 13 episodes of the show will be available in 7 languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali, Malayalam and Kannada; and will release exclusively on January 29 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

