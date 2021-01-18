Left Menu
Disneyland Paris delays reopening to April 2 due to COVID-19

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 18-01-2021 22:33 IST
Disneyland Paris delays reopening to April 2 due to COVID-19
Disneyland Paris said on Monday it was postponing its reopening by almost two months, to April 1, due to the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Due to the prevailing conditions in Europe, Disneyland Paris will not reopen on the 13th of February as initially planned. If conditions permit, we will reopen Disneyland Paris on the 2nd of April, 2021," the group said on its Twitter account.

