Azim Premji& Dr Devi Shetty chosen for PCB awards

The chairman of Wipro LimitedAzim Premji and the founder chairman of Narayana Health DrDevi Prasad Shetty are among those who have been selected forthe annual awards given by the Press Club of Bangalore.

Premji has been chosen for 'Press Club Person of theYear', while Dr Shetty and actor-Director Sudeep Sanjeev havebeen selected for the 'Press Club Special Award.' Besides them 25 senior journalists have been selected forthe 'Press Club Annual Awards', a release said.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will facilitate theawardees at a function scheduled for the third week ofFebruary, it said.

