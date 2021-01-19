Left Menu
Soumitra Chatterjee's glorious presence being missed: Mamata on his birth anniv

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-01-2021 11:06 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 11:06 IST
West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee on Tuesday remembered veteran actor SoumitraChatterjee on his 86th birth anniversary and said that his''glorious presence'' is being missed.

''Remembering Soumitra (Da) Chattopadhyay on his birthanniversary. He was a legend, who left his mark on everythinghe did. We miss his glorious presence,'' Banerjee tweeted.

The chief minister, who had inaugurated an exhibitionfeaturing paintings, film posters and costumes of SoumitraChatterjee at a gallery in Kolkata, said that she was touchedby the warmth of the actor's family.

The iconic actor died in November last year followingan over-a-month-long battle with multiple ailments aftertesting positive for COVID-19.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee was often referred to aslegendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray's 'alter ego' as well as oneof the first proponents of the naturalistic style of acting inBengali cinema.

Chatterjee had acted in 14 of Ray's films besidesfeaturing in some other iconic movies such as Mrinal Sen's'Akash Kusum', Tapan Sinha's 'Kshudhita Pashan', 'JhinderBandi' and Tarun Majumdar's 'Ganadevata'.

