Left Menu
Development News Edition

I haven't received my due as an actor: Nehha Pendse

In her career of over two decades, Pendse has featured in films across Hindi, Marathi, Telugu and Tamil, with projects like Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Nana Patekar-starrer drama Natsamrat and the 2015 biopic Gour Hari Dastaan.With June, a coming-of-age drama set in Aurangabad, the 36-year-old actor said she has played a part which would surprise many.I realised despite of spending so many years in the industry, Ive not received my due as an actor.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 19-01-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 16:00 IST
I haven't received my due as an actor: Nehha Pendse
Representative image. Image Credit: Instagram / nehhapendse

Actor Nehha Pendse says her decision to feature in and produce the upcoming Marathi film ''June'' was born out of her desire to push herself as an artiste in an industry which hasn't acknowledged the performer in her. In her career of over two decades, Pendse has featured in films across Hindi, Marathi, Telugu and Tamil, with projects like ''Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'', Nana Patekar-starrer drama ''Natsamrat'' and the 2015 biopic ''Gour Hari Dastaan''.

With ''June'', a coming-of-age drama set in Aurangabad, the 36-year-old actor said she has played a part which would surprise many.

''I realised despite of spending so many years in the industry, I've not received my due as an actor. I feel a lot of people couldn't imagine me doing what I've done in 'June'. I know I have the capacity, but for some reasons things didn't happen my way.

''It took courage for me to do the film, put my own money. I'm glad so far everything has turned out beautifully. I hope this gives me and the team confidence to make more good films,'' Pendse told PTI on the sidelines of the 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI), where ''June'' was premiered. Directed by Vaibhav Khisti and Suhrud Godbole, with a script by writer-producer Nikhil Mahajan, ''June'' is described as a film about ''two troubled people who help each other heal.'' It also stars actor Siddharth Menon.

Pendse said one of the reasons she was drawn to the project was the film's message, which resonated with her idea of living: of picking oneself up after a fall and keep marching on.

''I have been through my own ups and downs and have dealt with it gracefully. I don't let my low phase depress me or the high to put me on a pedestal. The film talks about exactly that. Life will keep throwing challenges, it's ok to feel low, sleep the night and wake up to a fresh start,'' she said.

While there's no clarity on the film's theatrical release yet, the former ''Bigg Boss'' contestant said she was touched by the audiences reaction at IFFI. ''I was surprised, happy with the kind of reactions we were getting. The audience was laughing, crying and being silent when they had to. It reached out to a limited number of people but has been received so beautifully,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Love thy neighbour and get a COVID jab, says Archbishop of Canterbury

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, received a COVID-19 vaccine and urged people across the world to accept the jab, saying that getting vaccinated was part of the Christian commandment to love our neighbour as ourselves. The leader...

Pant has silenced his critics forever: coach Sinha

Rishabh Pants coach Tarak Sinha on Tuesday said his ward has silenced his critics forever by playing the innings of his life during Indias successful run chase to win the series-clinching fourth Test against Australia in Brisbane.Pant, 89 n...

Now ITDC will handle canteens in Parliament in place of Northern Railways: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Now ITDC will handle canteens in Parliament in place of Northern Railways Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla....

Hong Kong extends work from home for civil servants until Jan 27

Hong Kong will extend work-from-home arrangements for civil servants by a week until Jan. 27, the government said on Tuesday, as the global financial hub seeks to contain a rise in coronavirus infections into triple digits.On Monday, Hong K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021