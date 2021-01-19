Left Menu
'Absolutely marvellous victory': Bollywood celebrities react to India's series win over Australia

Several Bollywood celebrities including mega stars Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday hailed the Indian cricket team's 2-1 series win on Australian soil and expressed their excitement about the match.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 17:40 IST
Indian cricket team (Image Source: Sachin Tendulkar's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Several Bollywood celebrities including mega stars Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday hailed the Indian cricket team's 2-1 series win on Australian soil and expressed their excitement about the match Both Bachchan and Khan heaped praises on the Indian cricket team and wished them on the great victory.

"INDIAAAAA .. INDIA!! INDIAAAA.. INDIA.. THOK DIYA.. Australia ko.. INCREDIBLE VICTORY.. badhai badhai badhai.. !! Body blows! Injury! Racist abuse! gale te hath na rakhhi, thok deaaengey!!!! INCREDIBLE INDIA!! Don't ever underestimate INDIA," tweeted Bachchan. Khan also shared how he stayed up all night to watch the match and will now go in for a peaceful sleep.

"What an absolutely marvellous victory for our team!!! Stayed up all night to watch it unfold ball by ball. Now will sleep peacefully for a bit and savour this historic moment," tweeted Khan. "Love to all our boys and greatly admire their resilience to power us through to this win. Chak De India," his tweet further read.

'Mission Mangal' actor Akshay Kumar also took to Twitter and expressed his excitement towards the match. "Congratulations Team India for an exemplary performance, winning against all odds and creating history...truly Champions #INDvsAUS," Kumar tweeted.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana also took to Instagram stories and shared a picture of the Indian cricket team. "Whatta match! Whatta win! They evolved from being boys to men of collective mission and character in this series #gavaskarbordertrophy," Khurrana wrote along with the picture.

Senior actor Anil Kapoor also congratulated the team on their win on Twitter. "What a historic win for India!! Congrats to @ajinkyarahane88for captaining such a young side to an amazing win! Great innings by @RealShubmanGill, @cheteshwar1, and @RishabhPant17," Kapoor tweeted.

"Historic win!!! What an effort!!! So proud!!! @indiancricketteam," tweeted actor Ranveer Singh. On Tuesday, Australia's fortress -- The Gabba -- was finally breached. It took 32 years and two months, but the unthinkable was achieved as an injury-ravaged young Indian team beat Australia by three wickets against all odds in the final Test to take the series 2-1.

In the first Test against Australia, India was bundled out for 36 and there were many pundits who said the visiting team will face a 4-0 drubbing. But proving every critic wrong, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side registered famous victories at Melbourne and Brisbane. The side also recorded a famous draw at Sydney and at every step of the way, this line-up overcame adversity. The last time a visiting team came out triumphant from the Brisbane Cricket Ground was back in November 1988 when the mighty West Indian outfit under the leadership of Viv Richards thrashed Allan Border's team by 9 wickets.

What makes the feat even more commendable is how the Indians fought multiple injuries and mental fatigue -- due to the bio-bubble restrictions -- to register a historic win. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

