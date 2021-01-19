Left Menu
Haryana minister Vij demands removal of 'Tandav’ from Amazon platform

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 19-01-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 20:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said Amazon Prime Video's political saga "Tandav" should be removed from the digital platform, saying it had allegedly hurt the sentiments of Hindu community.

Talking to media persons here, he said the Union government should make a provision wherein no web series can be screened without being passed by the censor board.

"It (series) should be immediately removed from the Amazon platform because it attacks our system, politics, social fabric, young generation, and the Prime Minister's office…," Vij said.

Meanwhile, protests erupted at some places in Haryana on Tuesday against the series. The Bajrang Dal activists burnt effigies of makers and actors of the web series.

The cast and crew of "Tandav" had on Monday issued an unconditional apology if their fictional show had "unintentionally" hurt sentiments.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry had also sought an explanation from Amazon Prime Video and BJP MP Manoj Kotak wrote to minister Prakash Javadekar in this regard.

Trouble had escalated for the Ali Abbas Zafar directed thriller with an FIR against its makers in Lucknow and several politicians and others adding their voice to the "ban Tandav" chorus.

The government recently brought OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar, besides other online news and current affairs content, under the ambit of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, giving it powers to regulate policies and rules for the digital space.

