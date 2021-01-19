Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dua Lipa clears out pregnancy rumours

American singer and songwriter Dua Lipa sparked speculation regarding pregnancy after she shared a post with a baby bottle, angel and sparkle emojis. But later during an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', the singer cleared out the pregnancy rumours.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-01-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 21:37 IST
Dua Lipa clears out pregnancy rumours
Dua Lipa (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer and songwriter Dua Lipa sparked speculation regarding pregnancy after she shared a post with a baby bottle, angel and sparkle emojis. But later during an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', the singer cleared out the pregnancy rumours. According to E! News, the 25-year-old singer during the Monday (local time) episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' recalled how a recent Instagram post had sparked pregnancy rumours about her.

While appearing on the show Dua reiterated "I am not pregnant, Not pregnant." It all started last week when Lipa posted side-by-side photos of her modelling a green ensemble and captioned the snapshots with a series of emojis. It was these small symbols, rather than her outfit of the day, that got the netizens talking.

While the "Don't Start Now" star quickly deleted the caption on Instagram, she forgot to remove it from her Twitter. As per E! News, in addition to shutting down the rumours, she talked about her recent Grammy nominations and the time she interviewed Gwen Stefani while filling in for Kimmel as a host. As fans may recall, Lipa accidentally referred to Blake Shelton as Stefani's husband during the chat. But just a few months later, the country music singer proposed to the No Doubt artist. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi reports 231 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi reported 231 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative number of reported cases in the national capital to 6,32,821. This is the ninth consecutive day since January 10 when new cases have been below 400.According t...

Trump's trial, Biden's Cabinet picks await Senate post-siege

President Donald Trumps last full day in office Tuesday is also senators first day back since the deadly Capitol siege, an unparalleled time of transition as the Senate presses ahead to his impeachment trial and starts confirmation hearings...

Andhra Pradesh sub-inspector dies by suicide after quarrel with lover

An Andhra Pradesh sub-inspector died by suicide on Sunday night after having a verbal brawl with a woman with whom he had a relationship. The deceased, Pilli Vijay Kumar was working as sub-inspector at Gudivada II town police station.Vijay ...

Armie Hammer apologizes for referring woman as 'Miss Cayman' in leaked video

Hollywood actor Armie Hammer apologized to the Miss Cayman Island Universe Committee for referring to a scantily clad woman as Ms. Cayman in a leaked social media video. According to E News, the Call Me By Your Name actor is apologizing aft...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021