AI Surveillance Foils Poaching in Odisha's Similipal Sanctuary

AI-enabled cameras in Odisha's Similipal sanctuary detected poachers, leading to the surrender of 39 individuals with weapons. The surveillance led to real-time alerts, prompting security forces to act. The operation involved staff from several forest ranges and the Special Tiger Protection Force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baripada | Updated: 20-02-2026 17:39 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 17:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough for wildlife protection, AI-enabled cameras in Odisha's Similipal sanctuary successfully identified and led to the surrender of 39 armed poachers on Thursday night.

According to official reports, the poachers entered the sanctuary in Mayurbhanj district, carrying hunting equipment, but were swiftly detected thanks to advanced surveillance technology. This enabled authorities to receive real-time alerts and mobilize forces effectively.

Personnel from three forest ranges, alongside members of the Special Tiger Protection Force, conducted the operation, resulting in the seizure of numerous weapons and the prevention of a potential poaching disaster. Investigations are ongoing, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

