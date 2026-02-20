AI Surveillance Foils Poaching in Odisha's Similipal Sanctuary

In a significant breakthrough for wildlife protection, AI-enabled cameras in Odisha's Similipal sanctuary successfully identified and led to the surrender of 39 armed poachers on Thursday night.

According to official reports, the poachers entered the sanctuary in Mayurbhanj district, carrying hunting equipment, but were swiftly detected thanks to advanced surveillance technology. This enabled authorities to receive real-time alerts and mobilize forces effectively.

Personnel from three forest ranges, alongside members of the Special Tiger Protection Force, conducted the operation, resulting in the seizure of numerous weapons and the prevention of a potential poaching disaster. Investigations are ongoing, officials confirmed.

