Post break-up, Ana de Armas' cut-out spotted in Ben Affleck's trash

Following the news that Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have broken-up after only under a year of dating, a cut-out of Ana was found discarded in the trash outside Affleck's California home. While things sound amicable between the now-exes, the trash at Affleck's home painted a slightly more awkward picture than what was visible.

According to E! News, in the photos published by 'The Daily Mail', a landscaper discarded a cut-out of the actor in a garbage can outside Affleck's Brentwood, California residence. This is not the first time that the cut-out of de Armas has been spotted. In June 2020, it was snapped by paparazzi after a prankster apparently left it outside the Oscar winner's house.

While it's unclear as to why the two went their separate ways before the one-year anniversary mark, but As per E! News de Armas reportedly travelled to her native land, Cuba without Affleck for the holidays. (ANI)

