Post break-up, Ana de Armas' cut-out spotted in Ben Affleck's trash
Following the news that Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have broken-up after only under a year of dating, a cut-out of Ana was found discarded in the trash outside Affleck's California home.ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-01-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 23:18 IST
Following the news that Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have broken-up after only under a year of dating, a cut-out of Ana was found discarded in the trash outside Affleck's California home. While things sound amicable between the now-exes, the trash at Affleck's home painted a slightly more awkward picture than what was visible.
According to E! News, in the photos published by 'The Daily Mail', a landscaper discarded a cut-out of the actor in a garbage can outside Affleck's Brentwood, California residence. This is not the first time that the cut-out of de Armas has been spotted. In June 2020, it was snapped by paparazzi after a prankster apparently left it outside the Oscar winner's house.
While it's unclear as to why the two went their separate ways before the one-year anniversary mark, but As per E! News de Armas reportedly travelled to her native land, Cuba without Affleck for the holidays. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Affleck
- California
- Ben Affleck
- Oscar
- Ana de Armas
- Cuba
ALSO READ
California governor proposes $600 stimulus for low-income residents
California governor proposes $600 stimulus for low-income residents
California governor proposes $600 stimulus for millions of low-income residents
California governor proposes $600 pandemic stimulus for low-income residents
Woman who confronted Black teen arrested in California