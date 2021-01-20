Left Menu
Space Sweepers’ trailer shows Song Joong-Ki & Kim Tae-Ri’s greed to make money

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 20-01-2021 10:08 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 10:08 IST
Space Sweepers’ trailer shows Song Joong-Ki & Kim Tae-Ri’s greed to make money
The story of Space Sweepers is set in the year 2092, where Tae-Ho, Captain, Tiger Park, and a robot will be seen as crew members of a space junk collector ship named ‘The Victory’. Image Credit: YouTube / Netflix

Song Joong-Ki and Kim Tae-Ri's upcoming South Korean space opera film, Space Sweepers is scheduled to be released in February 2021. Earlier the movie was set to release in cinemas, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Space Sweepers will release exclusively on the online streaming platform Netflix.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see the first Korean space blockbuster movie titled Space Sweepers.

Netflix has released a trailer of the movie with much interesting footage. Watch the trailer below:

The story of Space Sweepers is set in the year 2092, where Tae-Ho, Captain, Tiger Park, and a robot will be seen as crew members of a space junk collector ship named 'The Victory'. When the space scavenger stumbles upon a humanoid robot named Dorothy that's known to be a weapon of mass destruction, they wind up involved in a dangerous business deal, Soompi noted.

Song Joong-Ki will be seen in the role of a pilot Tae-Ho who wants to make more money. Kim Tae-Ri plays Captain Jang who uses a laser gun whereas Tiger Park plays by Jin Seon Kyu is a friendly engineer. Lastly, Yoo Hae Jin will be seen playing the character robot who acquired special skills. The robot has feelings and dreams like humans.

According to Soompi, "There's a stark difference between the beautiful space paradise UTS that only five percent of humans can call home and the harsh space where workers like The Victory crew members live."

Also Read: Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn for Covid-19 frontline workers

Space Sweepers director Jo Sung-Hee said, "Although the world is divided between upper and lower classes, there are no class divisions on The Victory and they abide by the value of being together and belief that everyone is precious. I wanted to show that being unified together in harmony is the true 'victory.'"

Space Sweepers is scheduled to be released on February 5, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more information on Netflix Korean movies.

Also Read: Vincenzo: Jeon Yeo-Been shares experience working 'freely & naturally' with Song Joong-Ki

